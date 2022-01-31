The Mexican team led by Gerardo Martino is not having the expected results at this point in the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after 10 games they are in third place in the table with 18 points, below Canada and the United States.
In the absence of three commitments to define the three guests directly and the country that will fight for a ticket in the playoffs, the Tricolor continues to generate doubts and many of the questions are about the soccer players who are called in each call.
That is why in the following list we place some players who should not be summoned to give other elements a chance.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Aztec team requires a generational change under the three suits, this time Rodolfo Cota has the third or fourth place as a national goalkeeper with jonathan orozco, but a generational change is needed, while Ochoa Y Talavera are 1-2, you need at least one youth goalkeeper who is gaining competence in the goal. That does not mean that he is an extraordinary goalkeeper, but while Talavera do not retire, there should be a change.
The ‘Tasting‘ He has done things well in the last couple of years, but he does not have the level to be part of the national team, and his call to the Tricolor is due more to a theme than ‘daddy‘ has deleted a Carlos Salcedorather than on its own merits.
The ‘chaka‘ has dropped a lot in recent years, but still remains a fixture of Martino, unfortunately for him he has earned detractors for that situation and more because his place is being occupied while a youth like Julian Araujo doesn’t get a chance.
‘H H‘ is no longer the same as porto and as long as he doesn’t manage to add more minutes with Atlético de Madrid, he shouldn’t take away opportunities like Erick Gutierrez which is going through a great time right now. The player must look for a new team where he can have more activity and rhythm, thus recovering his best version.
His stay in the Tricolor is due more to the absence of Javier Hernandez, Yes ‘Chicharito‘ If he didn’t have internal problems with the coach, he would surely be summoned from time to time, and not on a daily basis as he has been in recent years. Although sometimes he lives good moments, sometimes he has other bad ones and even so he is summoned.
#players #longer #called #Mexican #national #team
Leave a Reply