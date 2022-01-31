UCAM CF found what it was looking for on the last market day, a left back. Of course, it was not the desired option since the sports management of the university entity wanted to incorporate a footballer with a U-23 record. Unable to finalize it, he took over the services of Moi Delgado and this led to the withdrawal of Viti. The captain, who will be out of the game for the next few months due to injury, reached an agreement with the club for the “transfer of his license” and thus be able to register Delgado.

The Andalusian winger, 27, was without a team after having been in the ranks of SD Ponferradina last year. Delgado has extensive experience after passing through the affiliates of Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid. He even got to play in the First Division with the Sevilla first team and also with the blanquivioleta. In addition, he played in the Second Division with CF Fuenlabrada, SD Ponferradina and Racing de Santander.

Revolution

Salva Ballesta will have eight new faces to seek salvation. To the signing of Moi Delgado we must add those of Pedro López, Tekio, Caro, Fullana, Raúl Palma, Isi Ros and Rubén Mesa.