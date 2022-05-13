Cruz Azul did not show its best side in the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals against Tigres. The team led by Juan Reynoso was fragile defensively and had it not been for some providential interventions by Sebastián Jurado, the difference on the scoreboard could have been greater.
The UANL team won the game at the Azteca Stadium by the slightest difference through a sui generis goal by Jesús Dueñas. For the return to the Volcano, this Sunday, May 15, the Celeste Machine will have to show a completely different face if it aspires to qualify for the Liga MX semifinals. These are five points that the Peruvian has to take into consideration:
The cement team must show a better face in the return leg against the felines. Reynoso is characterized by being a balanced coach with a greater tendency to defensive order. In the first leg he only placed three players with offensive conditions (Tabó, Morales and Antuna) on the field. In the second leg, the cement workers play all season and will have to be more proactive.
The goalkeeper took the place of José de Jesús Corona, who suffered an injury that sidelined him for several weeks. Jurado received a lot of criticism from his fans throughout the tournament, but he has been Cruz Azul’s hero in the final phase. Both against Necaxa and against Tigres, the young goalkeeper was the celestial figure and deserves to repeat.
The French striker has had a dream season. The top scorer in the history of Tigres won the scoring title and is in great shape. The celestial defense must be attentive to anything that APG does.
Cruz Azul has been very irregular throughout the season. The sky-blue team has been characterized this semester by its lack of goals. In their last nine games in Liga MX, the Celeste Machine only scored five goals.
In the first leg of the quarterfinals it was clear that the defenders of the Machine are not going through their best moment. Against Tigres, both Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez and Adrián Aldrete had punctual errors that were unacceptable for their quality and experience. For the return they will have to improve a lot.
#concerns #Juan #Reynoso #Cruz #Azul #leg #Tigres
Leave a Reply