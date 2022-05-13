Football HIFK has not made a noise report about its summer night match – residents can complain about the lack of a decision

HIFK says it has clarified that it is possible to hold the match at an exceptional time.

Veikkausliiga club HIFK has announced that it will play a “nightless night match” against Vaasa Ball Club on Töölö Bolt Arena on Saturday 18 June. The match starts exceptionally late at 11pm, but HIFK believes there is no need to make a separate noise report for the match.

At least by Friday, HIFK had not made a noise notification to the City of Helsinki’s environmental permit service about the incident, and the city’s environmental inspectorate has not received one.

Environmental Monitoring Team Leader Elina Salo-Miilumäki did not find a noise alert in the environmental monitoring system in relation to that incident.

“We had no information about the incident,” says Elina Salo-Miilumäki.

Environmental protection regulations say that if audio amplifiers are used at a public event at 22-07, a noise report must be made about the event. The Bolt Arena will use sound amplifiers for announcements and music at the match. Noise notification should be made 30 days before the event.

“If you think about concerts, let’s look at where the sound is coming from the event and which sites are suffering from noise nuisance. The consideration is whether the noise is unreasonable. Concerts have been allowed in the Bolt Arena, and the most important thing then is information. ”

The noise notification decision specifies the information area. Noise decisions are visible to the public and can also be appealed.

“You can appeal the decision, but of course you can also appeal in advance if you are aware of the incident. Of course, we will take into account the voice of the residents within the limits of reasonableness thinking, if other events have been granted in the area, so that one event will not be lifted off the beak. ”

The Helsinki Ice Rink will be held on 16-18. June Sideways Festival.

“Now that this sporting event [HIFK-VPS-ottelu] comes to our attention, our inspector will approach the event organizer. ”

According to Salo-Miilumäki, the environmental permit service needs to think about this, because there is no precedent for a similar event in the near future.

In 2014, HJK played Europa League matches that started at 10pm, and then HJK had to get the necessary permission from the city.

HIFK: n the CEO Jarno Salmivuori According to the HIFK ‘s security service, the incident was investigated according to which it would be possible to play the match at an exceptional time. According to Salmivuori, the security service has received a notification from an individual environmental inspector that it is possible to organize a match.

“When a space is designed for a football event, it does not require a separate noise notification. When football is played there, the arena is not classified as a high-noise event, ”says Salmivuori.

When Salo-Miilumäki hears from HIFK about the information provided by an individual inspector, he says that HIFK’s match event has not been considered in detail in the environmental permit control.

Can residents possibly complain about the incident?

“One can appeal to the administrative court that no decision has been made.”