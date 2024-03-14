5.8 earthquake shakes the coast of Fukushima and forces the suspension of water discharge

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the coast off the Fukushima prefecture and other areas of northeastern Japan this Friday, without the Japanese authorities issuing a tsunami warning, although it did force the discharge of treated water from the power plant to be temporarily suspended. Fukushima Daiichi.

The tremor occurred at 00:14 local time (15:14 GMT) on Friday, with the epicenter off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture and about 50 kilometers deep under the seabed.

He earthquake reached the highest level 5 of the japanese scalewith a maximum of 7 and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the affected areas, rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

In other areas of northeastern and eastern Japan, including parts of the prefectures of Miyagi, Ibaraki, Tochigi, the earthquake reached level 4, according to data from the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

The tremor was also felt strongly in Tokyowhere a level 2 was recorded on the Japanese scale.

Tepco, the operating company of the damaged power plant Fukushima Daiichi, said that the earthquake forced them to suspend the current batch of dumping of radioactive and treated water into the sea, and whose current phase had begun on February 28.

The earthquake did not have a major impact on the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture or the Onagawa Nuclear Plant in Miyagi Prefecture, their operators said.

At the moment, no material damage or injuries caused by the tremor have been reported.

Japan settles on the call Ring of Fireone of the most active seismic zones in the world, and suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand tremors.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO