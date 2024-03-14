The Colombia selection This weekend he will begin his concentration to face two friendly matches in Europe, against Spain and Romania, in Europe.

This Wednesday the technician Nestor Lorenzo announced the list of 26 called up to face these two rivals.

Meanwhile, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurunfueled the old controversy over the headquarters of the National Team.

The sports leader once again defended the decision to have Barranquilla as the home of the Colombian National Team.

“Physiologically, it is clear and conclusive that the best place to play is Barranquilla, the experts, the doctors, the technicians say it, but you talk to the players, and the star players of the National Team, and they all say, 'don't change us from Barranquilla, please,'” said Jesurún in dialogue with the program 'Sin Anestesia' on Caracol Radio's La Luciérnaga.

The president of the FCF was forceful: “If there is a city that involves the National Team, eight or nine days before a match the entire city is there with the little flags, the taxi drivers, the people from the hotels, the people from everywhere, One cannot change Barranquilla when it has not failed us in anything, plus the authorities love us in football, they give us everything we ask for. Today, in the Qualifiers at least, Barranquilla, in this Qualifier, will continue to be the home of the National Team.”

Not to Bogotá

In addition, the leader expressed his rejection of the possibility that Bogotá could host the Colombian National Team in the World Cup qualifiers.

“El Campín is despised because it was built 60, 70 years ago and they are inventing an APP for 45 thousand people… So don't ever ask for the Colombian National Team. It cannot be that the capital has such a small stadium when Lima has 4 stadiums for 60 thousand people…” said the leader.

