Friday, September 8, 2023
5.7 magnitude tremor shakes major Mexico City

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World
0
5.7 magnitude tremor shakes major Mexico City

earthquake

Earthquake in Mexico September 8.

Photo:

National Seismological Service of Mexico- iStock

Earthquake in Mexico September 8.

Minutes later, another earthquake of greater magnitude occurred at the same point.

This friday september 8a strong earthquake was felt in Chihuatlan, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

The National Seismological Service reported in a preliminary way that the telluric movement, which apparently was of a magnitude 5.7would have had a shallow depth.

Netizens reported that the movement occurred around 9:53 a.m. it felt very strong and even buildings had to be evacuated. At the moment, the authorities do not confirm injured people.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico (SSN) recorded the telluric movement 147 kilometers west of Chihuatlan.

Also, although it was initially reported to have been magnitude 5.8, the entity confirmed that it was 5.7 and it occurred at an approximate depth of 11 kilometerswhich means it was superficial.

Second 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes the city

At 10:36 am another earthquake, but of greater magnitude, occurred 64 kilometers west of Chihuatlan.

According to the SSN, this occurred at a depth of 4 kilometers.

