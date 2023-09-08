5.7 magnitude tremor shakes major Mexico City

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Earthquake in Mexico September 8.
National Seismological Service of Mexico- iStock
Earthquake in Mexico September 8.
Minutes later, another earthquake of greater magnitude occurred at the same point.
This friday september 8a strong earthquake was felt in Chihuatlan, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
The National Seismological Service reported in a preliminary way that the telluric movement, which apparently was of a magnitude 5.7would have had a shallow depth.
Netizens reported that the movement occurred around 9:53 a.m. it felt very strong and even buildings had to be evacuated. At the moment, the authorities do not confirm injured people.
The second tremor felt very, very strong here in Puerto Vallarta, I didn’t feel the first one, but I’m barely recovering from the shock and dizziness https://t.co/fDUpoJW7oj
— 🔆 §♡Ł€ÇįŤ♡ 🔆 (@SOLECITORMZ) September 8, 2023
The National Seismological Service of Mexico (SSN) recorded the telluric movement 147 kilometers west of Chihuatlan.
Also, although it was initially reported to have been magnitude 5.8, the entity confirmed that it was 5.7 and it occurred at an approximate depth of 11 kilometerswhich means it was superficial.
Second 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes the city
At 10:36 am another earthquake, but of greater magnitude, occurred 64 kilometers west of Chihuatlan.
According to the SSN, this occurred at a depth of 4 kilometers.
