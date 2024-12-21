46% of the municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants, the provincial councils and the island councils and councils They do not have planning regarding energy savings and efficiency, according to an audit report from the Court of Auditors.

Of these local entities, most apply sectoral energy efficiency and savings measures, referring to public lighting, public buildings, public mobility and transportation, but as of June 30, 2023, they did not have any general planning.

In a report collected by Europa Press, the supervisory body has confirmed that there is a heterogeneous framework of rules and strategies that prevents planning from responding to a procedure or document common to all of them, which makes it difficult to implement action measures for climate and energy.

The main initiative for planning on the matter at the local level is the Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Sustainable Energy, through which the participating entities commit to the energy and climate political strategy of the European Union and support the implementation of community objectives on climate and energy. 77% of municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants have joined this plan.

64% of entities do not provide tax benefits

The report also indicates that 64% of the audited entities have not established tax benefits in their taxes, nor have they approved ordinances aimed at promoting actions aimed at intervening in climate change, energy savings and efficiency.

Furthermore, 78% of the municipalities with a population greater than 50,000 inhabitants in the selected sample had the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (PMUS), although only 23% complied with all the requirements established in the law.

With this panorama, the supervisory institution recommends that local entities that do not have planning should initiate the appropriate actions to assume the commitments of compliance with EU energy and climate policy objectivesas well as assigning the functions and responsibilities regarding energy savings and efficiency to a specific unit of its administrative structure, providing it with sufficient resources.