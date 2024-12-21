New failure for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men lost again, this time against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who lost them at Villa Park for the second consecutive season. The ‘citizen’ experienced their sixth defeat in the last eight Premier League games and they are out of European positions.

Villa, who already won the duel at Villa Park last year, delved into Pep Guardiola’s crisis with goals from Colombian Jhon Durán and Morgan Rogers, and surpassed City in the standings.

Guardiola still hasn’t found the key in a team that It didn’t take him two minutes to show how nervous and anxious he is.giving Josko Gvardiol a one-on-one to Durán, stopped by Stefan Ortega, and allowing a header at the near post in the subsequent corner that Ortega himself spat against the crossbar.

A week after Manchester United came back in the final minutes, nothing has changed at Citywhich took fifteen minutes to receive the first blow.

Once again the ‘Sky Blues’ midfield broke down, allowing Youri Tielemans to turn around and, faced with pyrrhic pressure, He drew a pass that took down two lines of pressure in one fell swoop. and left two Villa players facing Ortega.

Rogers gave it horizontally to Durán and he scored against the German goalkeeper. The Colombian striker has scored four goals in the last four games and at the moment he is the starter ahead of Ollie Watkins. This season he has already scored eleven goals in all competitions.





Without worrying City about Emiliano Martínez, Villa was the owner of the match, merit of an Emery who for the second consecutive season turned Villa Park into a fortress.

In the second part, Rogers, after having assisted the 1-0, became the target man. He touched the goal with a shot against the post after a backheel from Durán and started and finished the play for 2-0.

He started in the center of the field, leaving behind two players unable to keep up with him, He reached the edge of the area to give it to McGinn and he, after sitting Rico Lewis down with a feint, returned it to him.

Rogers drove under the passive gaze of Walker and Akanji and He nailed it with a cross shot to finish destroying an unrecognizable City who has only won one of the last twelve games.





An error by Lucas Digne in the last minute allowed City will cut through Phil Foden -his first goal in this Premier League-, but there was no time for more.

While Villa has won four of the last five games in all competitions and is fifth, with 28 points, City falls to sixth position and Bournemouth, Fulham and Brighton could surpass him this day.