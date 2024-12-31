44748, the number awarded the first prize of La Grossa, falls in Reus

The twelfth edition of the Grossa de Cap d’Any, the Catalan lottery, has dropped its jackpot in Reus (Tarragona). The number 44748 has been awarded the maximum prize, corresponding to 200,000 euros per ticket.

This Tuesday, this draw distributes eight great prizes ranging from 5,000 to 200,000 euros. The second winning number was 81612 and it was played in Les Borges Blanques and La Seu d’Urgell (Lleida), while the third prize was 96522 and it was won in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona). These numbers have 65,000 and 30,000 euros prize per ticket, respectively.

The two quarters have been 22742 and have graced Banyoles and Sarrià de Ter (Girona); and 83387 in Badalona. Both numbers correspond to a prize of 10,000 euros per ticket.

The three fifths were 89479, which fell in Gironella (Barcelona); 4211, who have played in Tremp (Lleida) and Sant Celoni (Barcelona); and 97342, in Sant Feliu de Codines (Barcelona). These bills were worth 5,000 euros each.

The draw took place at 1:05 p.m. The La Dooble game has once again accompanied La Grossa, so on the same bill there are two numbers, one participates in La Dooble and the other in La Grossa.

In addition to the main prizes, the prizes have been maintained at the endings of the eight winning numbers (4 figures, 3 figures and 2 last matching figures), as well as the numbers before and after each one. All tickets ending in the last figure of the first prize will also be refunded.

That is to say: numbers 44747 and 44749 will receive 2,000 euros; If they finish at 4748 they will get 1,000 euros. If they finish at 748 they will get 50 euros and if they finish at 48 they will get 35 euros. In addition, all those who finish in 8, like the first prize, will recover the 10 euros played.

This year, 100,000 numbers have been put on sale (from 00000 to 99999), with a total of 40 series, 30 in physical format, five in electronic format and five assigned to La Grossa de’s shares with La Dooble.

During the draw, the results of the Dooble draw were announced, with three winning numbers and the winning entities. This lottery game is created especially for the non-profit entities in Catalonia that have distributed the winning numbers.