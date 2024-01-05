Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education has provided students and parents with a mechanism to request a review of the results of the end of the first semester, which will begin to be announced next Tuesday, January 9th.

The institution has allocated a link to submit requests to object to the results through the link https://idh.ese.gov.ae/complain, and all public school students in grades three through twelfth, as well as twelfth grade students in private schools, can submit a review request electronically. Only on the decision to estimate the final assessment grade, which includes the end-of-semester test grade and a maximum of 3 subjects from Group A.

The institution stated that it will begin announcing the results of the twelfth grade on January 9, 2024, with the results of grades nine to eleven being announced on Wednesday, January 10, and the results of students in grades five to eight on Thursday, January 11. While the results of grades one to four will be announced on Friday, January 12, 2024.