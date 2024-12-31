London Metropolitan Police looking for thief who stole jewelry worth 10.4 million pounds (more than 12.5 million euros) in the assault on the mansion of an ‘influencer’ and art collector, who has offered rewards to those who give any clue to recover unique custom-made pieces.

A man entered on December 7 through a second floor window of the house located in the Candem neighborhood and broke a safe in which some jewelry was kept. Others, however, were stolen from a dresser in a room. According to the police, with the images taken from the security camera, the thief was carrying a firearm, had his face covered, was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a gray baseball cap and was between 20 and 30 years old.

The stolen assets included £15,000 in cash and Hermes bags, one made of crocodile skin, valued at 150,000 pounds. The main loot consisted of a group of unique pieces of jewelry, including earrings, bracelets and several diamond rings, one of them weighing more than ten carats. The police have stated that They are “easily identifiable”which is why he has asked for citizen collaboration.

One of the crocodile skin Hermes bags



met police





The authorities offer a reward of 500,000 pounds (about 602,000 euros), to which a premium equivalent to 10% of the value of each piece offered by the owners would be added, which would raise the potential amount to 1.5 million pounds.









According to ‘The Guardian’, the victim would be the content creator Shafira Huang, that at the time of the robbery he was in the five-story mansion, along with eight people from his family, that according to his spokesperson, this thief has experience robbing, since every time he heard a noise he quickly grabbed his gun ready to attack.

The home of Shafira Huang and her family, originally from Hong Kong, is located in one of the richest areas of the United Kingdom where numerous billionaires have their main residences. The ‘influencer’ has shown off her private life on social media surrounded by luxury and people like the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.