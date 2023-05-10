Dubai (Union)

Beit Al Khair provided 441,476 dirhams to support the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Community Development, to help those affected by the earthquakes that struck the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkey. Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, General Manager of the “Beit Al-Khair”, confirmed that the association hastened to contribute to the “Bridges of Good” campaign, as it is one of the most important initiatives undertaken by the UAE to enhance its humanitarian response for the benefit of those affected by the earthquake, and harness the relief and logistical capabilities, human and volunteer cadres, To reduce the repercussions of the disaster on the lives of the afflicted in the two countries, where the association supported the campaign by intensifying the collection of donations for the benefit of those affected by the earthquake, and delivered it through a cash check to the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to be spent within the UAE’s lofty action plan, which was one of the first donations of support that rose to confront This humanitarian disaster. Al-Awadhi praised the interaction of the UAE community with the campaign, which reflected the values ​​of solidarity and compassion embodied by the state towards the needy people, pointing to the good efforts made by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which constitute a true translation of the directions of the wise leadership to extend a helping hand and assistance to all, and its keenness to contribute to facing every crisis. Or a disaster that may affect any country around the world.