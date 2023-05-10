Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

International experts participating in the work of the first day of the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit praised the efforts of the UAE in dealing with emergencies and crises, especially the success it achieved in dealing with the “Covid 19” pandemic.

They pointed out that dealing with epidemics requires the international community to cooperate in confronting them, and for countries to be able to early detect the “pandemic” and deal with it seriously.

Professor Wahiguro Pal Sidhu, Director of the Center for Global Affairs at the United Nations, stressed the importance of the role played by the UAE in confronting the “Covid 19” pandemic, and controlling its spread by taking precautionary and proactive measures that put an end to the spread of the disease, and it was among the first countries to declare its victory over the spread of the disease. “The Pandemic”.

He pointed out that the UAE has the ability, capabilities and diplomatic relations that enable it to play an international role in coordinating between countries, and finding solutions to deal with health threats resulting from the spread of epidemics, or those related to cybersecurity.

Sidhu warned of epidemics that are transmitted to humans through animals, and their percentage exceeds 70%, especially with the encroachments imposed by humans on nature and climate change factors, in addition to epidemics that come from biological laboratories and whose spread is caused by human error, which requires standardization in dealing. with epidemics.

For his part, Richard Hanna, Principal Adviser at the New Zealand Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, stressed the importance of the summit in exchanging experiences among all participants, presenting the experiences of different countries in facing crises, in addition to looking forward to the future of the sector and strengthening the response system in facing challenges.

Hana said that the UAE is a prominent global model in facing emergencies at the regional and international levels, which was evident through its efforts to address the “Covid 19” pandemic, both locally and internationally.

Dr. Arhasena Subahilwakan, Director of the Center for Applied Climate Services at the Indonesian Meteorology and Climatology Agency, stressed the importance of the summit in anticipating the future of emergencies and crises around the world, and the future of emergency management in light of the growing threats and risks.

Subahilwakan said that the stage requires taking advantage of technologies that rely on artificial intelligence techniques to predict risks, disasters and crises in order to reduce their effects and repercussions.