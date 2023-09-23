Al Wathba Wetland Reserve is the only location in the Arabian Gulf region where great flamingos breed regularly. The Environment Agency has been able to keep this type of bird alive for a long time, by protecting its important sites, such as Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, the Mangrove National Park, and the Bu Al Sayayev Reserve.

Flamingos flock to the reserve in their thousands to enjoy the warmth during the winter months, with others remaining in the reserve year-round. The reserve includes about 4,000 flamingos that reside in the reserve throughout the year. Flamingos gain their distinctive pink color from the food they feed on, which includes shrimp, algae, plankton, and crustaceans.