Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 19:07

The city of São Paulo recorded this Saturday, the 23rd, a new record for maximum temperature in 2023. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the thermometers registered 34.8ºC at 4pm, which surpassed the 34.7ºC recorded last Friday Friday, 22nd, in the capital of São Paulo.

This is the fourth heat record breaking in just ten days in the city. On the 13th, the temperature reached 33.3ºC and surpassed the highest temperature so far in the year, of 32.5°C, on January 16th. Last Sunday, the 17th, the thermometers registered 33.9ºC, but it lost its position five days later, when, on the 22nd, the maximum temperature reached 34.7ºC.

This Saturday, on the day that marks the beginning of Spring (ending on December 22nd), the new heat record was set in São Paulo, with 34.7ºC. According to Inmet, the winter in the capital of São Paulo was the warmest in the last 63 years.

The historical heat record in São Paulo was 37.8°C, recorded on October 17, 2014.

Record could be broken this Sunday

The forecast from the Emergency Management Center (CGE), a City Hall body, is that Sunday, the 24th, could be even hotter.

“Sunday promises to be a day of strong sun and very hot. The expectation is for a new record for the year’s maximum temperature, which could reach 36°C in the afternoon. Air humidity will be declining during the hottest hours, with minimum values ​​close to 23%. There is no rain forecast for the Capital and RMSP”, states the CGE.

The expectation from Monday, 25th, in São Paulo is for milder heat, with a minimum of 19ºC and a maximum of 31ºC, and an increase in air humidity to more than 30%.

Forecast for the next few days

Sunday, September 24th: minimum of 20ºC and maximum of 36ºC (no rain forecast).

Monday, September 25th: minimum of 19ºC and maximum of 31ºC (no rain forecast).

Warmed spring

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, the agency’s meteorologists predict that the season will be marked by high temperatures and similar to summer, with hot days and rain showers at times.

“Due to El Niño, spring will have characteristics very typical of summer, that is, we will have hot days that over the course of hours, due to the sum of heat and humidity coming from the ocean, will create conditions for heavy rain showers, followed by lightning. , wind and even hail.”

Civil Defense meteorological models indicate that the beginning of October will be drier, while the second half of the month tends to have more episodes of rain, but in the form of isolated showers. A more intense cold may be felt at the end of the month.