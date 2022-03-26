The National Search and Rescue Center, in coordination with the Fujairah Police, the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah and the people of the region, carried out today a search and rescue mission for five missing persons (4 people of Indian nationality and one of American nationality) in Jabal Al-Ajuza of the Emirate of Fujairah.

A report was received from the Fujairah Police Operations Room stating that five people were missing in the mountains of the Emirate of Fujairah, who had lost their way and were trapped among the tall mountains while practicing mountaineering in a difficult-to-reach location.

The site was audited and identified by the auxiliary operational systems by the operating room team of the National Center for Search and Rescue, and with the capabilities and capabilities of the search and rescue aircraft, the search and rescue team was able to evacuate people to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, while ensuring that all precautionary and preventive measures related to the Corona virus were observed.



