By Jarrett Renshaw and Karol Badohal

WARSAW (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global security and that the world’s democracies must prepare for a long struggle against autocracy.

“The West is now stronger, more united than it has ever been,” Biden told hundreds of elected officials, students and US embassy staff, many holding American, Polish or Ukrainian flags.

“We need to prepare for the long struggle ahead.”

Calling the fight against Putin a “new battle for freedom,” Biden said Putin’s desire for “absolute power” is a strategic failure for Russia and a direct challenge to European peace, which has generally prevailed since World War II. .

The comments at Warsaw’s Royal Castle come after Biden made fresh security promises to Ukraine and called Putin a “butcher” during a meeting with refugees who fled the war in Ukraine to the Polish capital.

Biden, who took power last year after a violently controversial election, has vowed to restore democracy at home and unite democracies abroad to confront autocrats, including Russian President and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine tested that promise and threatened to usher in a new Cold War, three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The US president is ending three days of emergency meetings in Europe with the G7, the European Council and NATO, with the aim of building a unified approach against Putin.

(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Lviv, Nandita Bose in Washington, Humeyra Pamuk, Alan Charlish, Justyna Pawlak and Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

