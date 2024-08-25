Francesco D’Alterio, the man driving the uninsured Smart that overturned, killing an 8-year-old girl who died instantly, has been arrested on charges of road homicide

The long trail of blood continues to mercilessly scourge the Italian roads. The latest, fatal accident in chronological order occurred this morning at dawn in a municipality in the province of Naples: a little girl of just 8 years old died following the overturning of her Smart in which he was travelling.

8-year-old girl dies in car accident

The car was driven by Francis D’Alteriothe 47-year-old partner of the little girl’s mother, who had just finished serving a sentence for theft under house arrest.

All the irregularities found by investigators on the crashed Smart

The tragic news of the death of a little girl becomes, if possible, even more dramatic considering all the irregularities found by the officers following the first investigations carried out. The driver, Francesco D’Alterio, was without a license driving a Smart without insurance, approved for two passengers but with four people on board at the time of the accident.

Smart overturned

It was just after 5 in the morning when the car in which the little victim was travelling overturned in the municipality of Julianin Campania, along the Via Domitiana, at number 99.

As soon as the Carabinieri arrived at the scene of the accident they immediately detected various irregularities. Among these is the number of people on board, 4 instead of 2: a mother and her daughters aged 8 and 16 and the man at the wheel.

The dynamics of the accident

Francesco D’Alterio was driving an uninsured and unlicensed Smart. The 8-year-old girl was riding in the front seat in her mother’s arms while the 16-year-old girl was stuffed into the trunk.

Unfortunately, the impact was fatal for the little girl. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in Pozzuoli for the fractures she suffered. The two adults were virtually unharmed, with a few minor abrasions.

Investigations are currently underway by the Carabinieri of the station I’m crossing and those of the Giugliano Radiomobile Unit who will have to ascertain the causes that led to the fatal overturning of the Smart. Meanwhile, Francesco D’Alterio he was arrested on charges of road homicide.

investigations in progress

The condolences

Severino Nappileader of the League in the Campania Regional Council, expresses his painful condolences for the tragic death of the little girl with these words:

“There is anger and pain for yet another tragedy, the result of a series of careless driving and serious irresponsibility, which in all likelihood could have been avoided. The new Highway Code will help stop this massacre on our roads”.

Also Francesco Emilio Borrellimember of the Green Left Alliance, speaks about “sick culture that doesn’t care about road safety.”