The truffle is one of the most precious mushrooms in the world. Very lucrative, its high price has earned it the nickname black gold. Complex cultivation, favorable land and climatic conditions are needed, as well as precise extraction techniques and work to obtain the mushroom in perfect condition.

The search for the truffle It cannot be understood without the invaluable collaboration of dogs. The Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE) emphasizes the importance of canine trainers in collecting the select mushroom.

Question of smell

Dogs have become undisputed protagonists in the search for truffles and help collect them thanks to successful training and their incredible sense of smell. Its importance is such that truffle hunters call this practice “truffle hunting”; In addition to being one of the most appropriate and currently the only one legally permitted in Spain.

Truffle hunting owes its success to great connection between dogs and people. A task that, as stated by the Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE), cannot be understood without the great role of canine trainers nor without the predictability of canine breeds, trained to sniff out this great nutritional treasure. Thus, specialized breeding plays a fundamental role in preserving the functionality of the breeds, which must subsequently be trained for such a profitable task.









Now, with the start of the winter truffle season, the truffle hunters go out to the forests in search of the select mushroomwhose period usually begins in November and lasts until March, with January and February being the key months.

ideal truffle

Although the dog can be of any breed, traditionally there have been some that have stood out thanks to their ease of training, good sense of smell or intelligence. The best truffle hunters have always been wild boars or pigs. With that big nose, they have an excellent sense of smell and you can detect their scent from hundreds of meters away. The problem with them is that they are very large animals and you cannot have them in a normal home. It must be taken into account that for dogs that have been used for normal hunting, there is a risk that they will not understand their new task and in the forest will be more attentive to looking for traces of animals.

Therefore, it is better to have a dog that is dedicated exclusively to hunting truffles from a young age, with distinctions based on sex. Males are usually neutered so that they are more docile and do not get confused by other smells; although they tend to be more spirited. Females, for their part, show greater docility.

Training process

The dog cannot stray too far from its master, and must follow the route indicated in the itinerary. When he finds a truffle, he stops, sniffs, and scratches a little with his front paws. He wags his tail and waits for his master to arrive. to give him a reward for his discovery.

After extracting the truffle, it is very important to cover the hole again, burying the leaf litter with a stone; or not only: sometimes truffle farmers put their own compost.

What is the ideal truffle dog like?

Although the dog can be of any breed and even mixed breeds, Traditionally, there have been some that have stood out thanks to their ease of training, good sense of smell or intelligence.. The most used dog breeds vary depending on the area. For example, in Italy small water dogs stand out, such as the Lagotto Romagnolo or the Poodle. While in France and Spain hunting or cattle dogs are preferred thanks to their adaptation to rocky terrain and various climatic conditions. We offer here – provided by the Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE) – a list of five of them:

Lagotto Romagnolo: One of the most valued breeds for searching for truffles in Italy, they were ancient lowland retrievers from Comacchio and the swamps of Ravenna. Centuries later, the lands dried out and became arable, and the Lagotto Romagnolo became an excellent truffle hunter on flat land and in the hills of Romagna, from which it owes its name.

German Shorthaired Pointer: With great physical resistance, intelligence and olfactory ability, these dogs originally bred as hunting dogs, stand out in collecting truffles thanks to their great sense of smell and tracking ability.

English Pointer: With a harmonious constitution, it stands out for its great strength and agility. Fast and good-natured, he excels in truffle hunting thanks to his spirit and physical endurance.

Breton Spaniel: This is an all-terrain breed, which is adapted for all types of hunting. Especially effective for searching, its harmonious construction and great sense of smell make this a breed with very adaptable training. In addition, he shows a balanced character and is very sociable.

Springer Spaniel: Its docility, intelligence and kindness make it one of the favorite breeds for searching for the black truffle. At the beginning of the breeding of this breed, it was used for sport hunting, so it continues to be an active dog, ideal for the work of truffle hunting, which can be physically exhaustive.

Where are they located in Spain?

Spain is the world’s main producer of the black winter truffle. Of the many riches that Spain possesses, there is no doubt that one of them is the black truffle. Most of the production of this appreciated mushroom is found in the forests of the northeast of Gerona and the center of Teruel. Outside our borders the black truffle grows in some regions of southern France and Italy. Besides, White truffles only grow in Italy, in the Alba region, and in Croatia in the Istria region.. As a curious and approximate fact, 50 grams of extra quality black truffle can reach 2000 euros.

Unca curiosity

Finally, a curiosity: don’t you have dogs or pigs on hand to look for truffles? Then, pay close attention to the environment. The truffle fly (Suillia tuberiperda), reddish in color, flies over the land surrounding the truffles at about ten or twenty centimeters.