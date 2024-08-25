Husband and wife aged 86 and 84 were in a car when suddenly a terrible crash took the woman’s life

Another name is added to the already endless list of road victims. Today, the name added to the aforementioned list is an 84-year-old woman who was involved in a road accident together with her 86-year-old husband. Unfortunately, all resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Another tragic accident road accident has caused the death of one person on Italian roads. The terrible event occurred in Non Valley in the early afternoon of Sunday 25 August. Two people were involved in the accident, a husband and wife from Cles respectively 86 and 84 years old.

The tragic accident in Val di Non

The drama unfolded around the 3:00 PM of today, along the state road 43 at the height of the crossroads for Railroad in Val di Non. The driver, an 86 year old man, was driving from Cles towards Trento when, suddenly, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into the overpass pylon of the Trento-Malè railway. The violent impact reduced the car to a pile of sheet metal. From the first moment the accident appeared extremely serious for both people involved.

Tragic accident in Val di Non: 84-year-old woman loses her life

The woman, Germana Endrici sitting in the passenger seat, had 84 years old and died following the impact against the pylon. Attempts at resuscitation by the medical staff were in vain, having tried the impossible. Her husband, who was driving the vehicle, was injured, but not fatally like Germana. The man was stabilized on the spot and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

At the scene of the accident, in addition to the ambulances, there were also the Fire Brigade of Tassullo and the Cles corps and the Carabinieri to carry out the surveys, reconstruct the dynamics, not yet clear, and manage traffic.