The Dubai Health Authority has identified 4 factors that increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, which are age “60 years or older”, the patient’s family history, gender, where men are more susceptible to the disease than women, and environmental factors.

Parkinson’s disease is defined as a progressive condition in which parts of the brain gradually become damaged, over many years, and the disease occurs when the neurons responsible for the production of dopamine in the brain become damaged, for an unknown reason, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors together.

The authority pointed out that although there is no cure for the disease, the available treatments contribute to alleviating the main symptoms of the disease, and maintaining the patient’s quality of life for as long as possible, and are divided into supportive treatments such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, medications, and brain surgery in some cases.

The most prominent symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are hand tremors, muscle stiffness, limb stiffness, slow movement, problems with walking and balance, lack of facial expressions, difficulties in thinking and memory, muscle sprain and spasm or contraction, body curvature, sleep disturbances, depression and anxiety, loss of smell In addition to problems with chewing, swallowing and drooling.



