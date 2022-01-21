Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department this week amounted to more than 4.1 billion dirhams, as the department witnessed the registration of 1,346 allegiances worth 3.33 billion dirhams, of which 287 were allegiance to land, with a value of 1.08 billion dirhams, and 1,059 sales of apartments and villas, with a value of 2.25 billion dirhams. The most important land sales of 190 million dirhams in the fifth Al-Habiya area, followed by a pledge of 60 million dirhams in the first Jumeirah area, followed by 45 million dirhams in the first Al-Thaniya area. Al Habiyah Fifth District topped the regions in terms of the number of pledges, with 222 pledges worth 627 million dirhams, followed by the first Jebel Ali area with 11 pledges of 29 million dirhams, and the third in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens with 9 pledges of 108 million dirhams. With regard to the most important sales of apartments and villas, a pledge of 87 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area was the most important pledge, followed by a pledge of 73 million dirhams in the Burj Khalifa area, and finally a pledge of 39 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area.

Al-Markadh region topped the regions in terms of the number of sales of apartments and villas, with 105 sales worth 152 million dirhams, followed by Dubai Marina with 102 sales, with a value of 292 million dirhams, and the third in Business Bay, with 95 sales with a value of 117 million dirhams. Mortgages amounted to 696.14 million dirhams, including 54 mortgages of land with a value of 182 million dirhams and 532 mortgages for villas and apartments with a value of 514.14 million dirhams. As for the donations, 60 donations worth 143.43 million dirhams were registered, the most important of which were in the fourth Al Thanyah area, with a value of 35 million dirhams, and another in the first Jebel Ali area, with a value of 26 million dirhams.