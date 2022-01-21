The compilation also reviews the number of hours played, the trophies achieved and more data.

2022 is presented as a great year for video games, and we already observe the following months with great enthusiasm in our eyes and a little fear for our pockets. PlayStation She is also excited about what is coming soon, and that is why she has remembered which are the 22 most anticipated PS4 and PS5 games by the company. But, How has 2021 been for gamers?

To answer this question, the Japanese company It has opened for all the players Summary PlayStation 2021. A collection of data that reviews the most relevant activity of users during their gaming sessions from the past year in PS4 and PS5: hours invested, titles played, trophies won in each category, favorite genre… In short, a set of information that reflects how we have spent 2021 with our PlayStation consoles.

To access this summary, we just have to log in on the web and wait for all the data mentioned above to come out, something that will happen in just a few seconds. Of course, it should be noted that the review will be available for a limited time, so make sure to watch it and share it before the February 20th.

Of course, the start of 2022 has given PlayStation several opportunities to publish data on the trends of users in the past year. Following this line, Christmas on PS4 and PS5 has been starring Among Us, which landed on Sony platforms in December. However, this changes if we look at the year 2021 in full, as players have become so interested in the sport as for the eternal GTA V.

More about: PlayStation, PS4, PS5, Summary and 2021.