Abu Dhabi (WAM)

In its annual report for the year 2022, the State Public Prosecution revealed that the total number of procedures it took remotely amounted to 362,161.

She explained that the total number of grievances against “Covid-19” violations that were submitted through the remote grievance service, which is available through the website and smart application of the Public Prosecution Office, amounted to 60,417 grievances, noting that all grievances were carefully considered and investigated, to ensure that the violation was proven, canceled or reduction for the complainant.

And the Public Prosecution pointed out during the report, which it published through its accounts on the social networking site, that the number of procedures for implementing judgments amounted to 104,755, and the number of penal orders 7,285, while the total number of cases in the Public Prosecution Offices reached 42,879 cases, and the cases in the Appeals Prosecution Offices amounted to 8970 cases, and the cases of the Cassation Prosecution Office. 1689 cases, while the rate of disposal of the aforementioned cases reached 95% in the cases of the Plenary Prosecution Office and the Public Prosecution Office of Cassation, and 100% of the disposal rate in the cases of the Appeal Prosecution Offices, and the percentage of conviction in cases reached 99%.

She emphasized that the achievements it made in 2022 reflect its commitment and continuous pursuit to achieve global leadership and competitiveness in all its work and services provided within the framework of the general strategy of the UAE to remain at the forefront of the countries of the Middle East in the transparency of its judicial system, and lead it in global ranks and indicators in efficiency and sovereignty. the law.

The State Public Prosecution noted that the total number of electronic applications executed during the year 2022 amounted to 176,185, in addition to the implementation of 13,519 remote investigations, in addition to the implementation of 93 legal programs and 387 training programs, confirming its success in achieving its vision of excellence and effectiveness in an independent judicial system, and providing services International quality justice.

innovation

She indicated that the statistical figures confirm the Public Prosecution’s keenness that all its initiatives and operational plans be in line with the ambitious vision of the state government, by working to strengthen efforts to employ modern technical innovations in order to improve performance in all justice and judicial sectors, in order to achieve the aspirations and visions of the wise leadership to reach to world class government services.

It is noteworthy that the State Public Prosecution provides, through its website and smart application, about 50 electronic services through its platforms, to meet the needs of customers easily and conveniently.