Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, launched yesterday evening, Saturday, the first 9 volumes of the “Rhetorical Interpretation” encyclopedia of the first 6 parts of the Holy Qur’an, which is one of the projects of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah to spread the sciences of the Holy Qur’an.

This came during the attendance of His Highness the annual ceremony for the graduation of the fifth batch of certified reciters from the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, which was held in the University City Hall, where His Highness signed the first volumes of the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation of the Holy Qur’an.

The ceremony began with the recitation of clear verses from Surat Al-Baqarah, narrated by Hisham on the authority of Ibn Amer Al-Shami, followed by a speech by Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al-Tunaiji, President of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for the generous support of His Highness to the Holy Qur’an Complex and its various projects until it became a global scientific beacon. And he said: (Today, the first phase of the first rhetorical encyclopedia was completed. It used the method of simplifying information, revealing the secrets of downloading, so it revealed to the understanding the beauty of the Qur’anic expression, in an innovative approach that includes the originality of the presentation of this wonderful miracle. The encyclopedia is the first of its kind in rhetorical interpretation in the Islamic world. It was the result of tireless work over a year in the Studies and Research Department of the complex.

Dr. Mabrouk Zaid Al-Khair, a member of the arbitration committee in the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation, gave a speech on behalf of the arbitration and review committee, in which he expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for his great generosity and generosity, and his interest in students of knowledge and scholars, and the Holy Qur’an, its sciences, and its memorization. And he read a poem in which he dealt with the great previous efforts to interpret the Holy Qur’an and the roles of the first Muslim scholars and the greatness of their work in that, and an indication of the importance of this great work in preserving and publishing the interpretation of the noble verses of God, referring in it to what the Arab cities have historically presented, leading to the current encyclopedia of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah.

Ambassadors of the Holy Quran Complex

Dr. Sherzad Abdul Rahman, Secretary-General of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, delivered a speech during the graduation ceremony in which he dealt with the most prominent achievements and figures achieved by the complex during the previous period, and that the Qur’anic reciters covered 166 countries and the number of seals reached 1007 distributed between individual readings and their collection, supervised by senior sheikhs Enrichment in the world, as the number of students of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah reached 693 students.

Dr. Shirzad Abdul Rahman praised the fifth batch of graduates of the complex, which numbered 248 seals and seals, appreciating the unlimited efforts and support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and his constant and constant follow-up to all the details. They are to be up to the responsibility and carry the trust with determination and sincerity, and to act on the word of God, Glory be to Him, and ponder His verses, in addition to being the best ambassadors of the Council around the world, while adhering to moderation, wisdom, and good preaching.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of the Holy Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, handed over the students of the fifth batch their Qur’anic Ijazas with the chain of transmission to the Prophet (may God bless him and grant him peace), congratulating them on their great achievement and wishing them success.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charitable Association, Abdullah Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, his Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Head of the Family Affairs Authority, Jamal Salem Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University, and Muhammad Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department. And Abdullah Khalifa Al-Sabousi, Head of the Department of Islamic Affairs, and a number of scholars, academics and families of the graduates.

unique proposition

The first phase of the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation contains 9 volumes, starting from Surat Al-Fatihah until Surat Al-Ma’idah, verse 106. It came in the books and encyclopedias published in the interpretation of the sciences of the Holy Qur’an, where the encyclopedia of rhetorical interpretation includes a number of items, vocabulary and interpretation through the use of rhetoric, interpretation and language scholars from different countries of the world.

The scientific body of the project in the encyclopedia analyzed the Qur’anic text by mentioning the aspect of the appropriateness between the surah, its predecessor and its suffix, and the appropriateness between the verse and the other and clarifying the overall meaning of the Qur’anic verse, in addition to providing a brief explanation of the words and standing at the lexical differences, and treating the verse linguistically and rhetorically and making sure to mention the similarities Verbal in its places of occurrence and guidance, by referring to the mother books of interpretation, rhetoric, and language, taking into account ease, ease, good analysis, and the quality of the phrase for the reader.

Work on the first phase of the Encyclopedia of Rhetorical Interpretation took a full year, in which 33 scholars specialized in interpretation, language and rhetoric participated. They interpreted 6 parts of the Qur’an distributed over 9 volumes with a total of 7,200 pages. Each volume contains 800 pages, during which more than 10,000 rhetorical titles revealing Quranic meanings emerged, in an innovative approach that combines originality, good presentation, classification, and organization to suit all societal groups of the scientific class.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, kindly took memorial photos with the scholars who are members of the Arbitration and Review Committee.