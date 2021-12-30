Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, revealed that the number of beneficiaries of the extension of the period for exemption from delay fines incurred by health insurance subscribers under individual sponsorship since the beginning of the extension announcement on November 11 until now has reached more than 36,000 beneficiaries. Calling on individual sponsors to renew their subscription to health insurance before January 2, 2022.

The department affirmed its keenness to provide and provide integrated and continuous health care for all members of society in the emirate and ease their access to health services of international quality levels whenever they need them by ensuring the availability of insurance coverage for them as one of the foundations to ensure better health for our society, as it continues to urge everyone to subscribe or renew Subscribing to health insurance and exempting them from any fines incurred on them.

The department noted the necessity of renewing the health insurance for sponsored individuals and ensuring that they enjoy valid insurance coverage that allows them to benefit from health care services whenever they need it, as the health insurance includes treatment benefits amounting to more than 250 thousand dirhams, in return for insurance fees of 600 dirhams for each year.

The department added that the sums were returned to 2,860 people who paid the delay penalties incurred by health insurance subscribers under individual sponsorship during the period from October 24, 2021 until the announcement of the extension of the deadline on November 11, 2021, when health insurance companies contacted them to return the money to them.

The department called on individual sponsors to take advantage of the exemption period and adjust their status by paying a fee of 100 dirhams to be exempted from fines whatsoever, where they can complete the procedures and renew the subscription via the following website: https://www.damanhealth.ae/ar/.

For support or inquiries, you can contact the call center around the clock at: 800432626