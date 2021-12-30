Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced that, starting from Friday, December 31, 2021, it will make a number of improvements to the services and routes of public transport buses in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, including adding new services, increasing the frequency of services and adjusting their dates to achieve optimal use of them. In order to meet the needs of the largest possible segment of dealers in various regions, and enhance the interconnection between the public bus network in Abu Dhabi, and make the use of public transport buses in the city and its suburbs more efficient, easy and comfortable.

The Integrated Transport Center clarified the details of the improvements that will occur in the public transport bus services network in Abu Dhabi, as follows:

The center announced that flights will be rescheduled, in line with the new system of working days and the weekend in the country, where the number of daily trips during weekdays has been increased by 60 trips, bringing the number of trips from 4,695 trips to 4,755 trips per day, in addition to amending the current schedule. On Friday, 753 trips were increased on Friday, bringing the average number of trips from 4,002 to 4,775 trips per day. The work schedules of public buses have also been unified, so that all buses operate on a unified schedule throughout the week, including weekends.