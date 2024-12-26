This year, as the pages of the calendar have turned and with it the arrival of interest rate cuts on both sides of the Atlantic, both the ECB and the Fed. monetary policy changesfixed-term deposits have been adjusting the returns offered by these investment vehicles. However, at this time of year, There are still three banking entities that offer 3% interest on their three-month deposits, unlike their 12-month vehicles, which offer a maximum of 2.9% yield. These entities with which these attractive refunds are obtained are BFF, Cetelem and MyInvestor.

At the head is BFF, by offering 3.55% APR (Annual Equivalent Rate) for its shorter-term investment vehicle. To obtain this profitability it is necessary deposit minimum 5,000 euroswhile the rate is set at three million euros. In addition, this bank is a member of the Italian Guarantee Fund, which operates in the same way as its Spanish counterpart, by offering a maximum guaranteed amount of up to 100,000 euros per holder.

Cetelem, the BNP Paribas financial company, lost the best remuneration against the Italian bank a month ago, after going from offering 3.8% to 3.1%, which it maintains to date. Even so, it is the second highest profitability of all short-term investment vehicles and does not require a minimum amount to start investing. The division of credit products for individuals of the French bank also has no limitations on the maximum amount to be deposited.

In third position is MyInvestor, the Andbank neobank, which allows you to scratch up to 3% with their short and term deposit, as long as the client also agrees to contract an automated portfolio of at least 150 euros. Although, without this link, The performance it offers is 2.75%. This firm requires a minimum of 10,000 euros, and does not accept more than 100,000 euros per investor, and the deadline to obtain these deposits is January 7.

At the beginning of the month, the European Central Bank carried out another 25 basis point interest rate cut, much anticipated by investors, the fourth and final of the year, while It is expected that in 2025 it will continue on this path. For next year, the market is betting that the entity led by Christine Lagarde will carry out up to five rate cuts of 25 basis points. In contrast, the US Federal Reserve is more cautious with its monetary outlook. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already made it clear which expects to make only two changes to its monetary policy by 2025given the concern of higher inflation in the region.

And even though monetary policy easing is expected in Europe, The entities continue to offer an average of 2.65% profitability for their vehicles in 3 months, 8% less than what they offered in mid-November, moment when two of these vehicles they swam to countercurrent of the ECB and increased their profitability. However, in the last month, two entities have followed the line set by the ECB and have reduced the percentages they offer for their deposits.

This is the case of EBN Bank and Selfbank. The first entity rewards 2.5% for your deposit for a quarter, compared to the 2.85% it gave until mid-November. On the other hand, Selfbank, SingularBank’s banking service, has gone from offering 2.72% to 2.2%, just by giving 1,000 euros per deposit.