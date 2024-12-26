The remodeling of the La Paz Hospital It will start at the end of summer next year. After years of delays, since the project was resumed in 2021, the health complex is taking the first steps to transform into the future City of Health. With the construction of the Prontoterapia Unit and the industrial building, the project will thus enter the first of the three phases into which it is divided to create the campus where the clinical buildings for hospitalization, emergencies, and a new pediatric cancer center will be distributed. and the new Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University.

The tender for contracts to build the first infrastructure will be carried out in January 2025, as announced by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Thursday after the Government Council. The construction of the new industrial building will be the starting point to advance with the rest of the construction. The work will begin at the end of summer, as anticipated by the Ministry of Health. This building will house the air conditioning, ventilation, hot water, facilities control and maintenance services, among others, of the future campus.

The work in the complex will be carried out without interrupting healthcare, for this the industrial building must be completed, since It will provide service to the rest of the hospital wings. The construction of the campus will be done using prefabricated units, which will speed up times and allow the hospitalization building to be completed in four years, according to the forecasts of the regional Executive. This space will have 1,140 beds (128 more than now) and another 218 in reserve for possible increases in demand. Patients will have individual rooms and 30% will be reserved for cases where there is a need to double up due to an excess of users. Likewise, there will be 49 hybrid and robotic operating rooms that will allow less invasive operations.

Plan of the future City of Health of the Community of Madrid. Peter’s Henar

In turn, the Prontoterapia Unit will be built, next to the emblematic cylinder of the maternity tower. “It will provide service to children and adults, allowing a greater precision in radiation dose delivery for certain tumors, thus minimizing damage to surrounding tissues,” the regional government has detailed. A new Comprehensive Pediatric Cancer Center will be built on the campus that will focus on individualized diagnoses and studying new therapies.





The future campus will be located on top of the land occupied by La Paz and La Autónoma, in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, next to the five towers. The work will be divided into three continuous phases that will expand the surface area for healthcare activity by more than 550,000 square meters. In this space alsoand will include the new Faculty of Medicine from the Autonomous University.

For the City of Health, an investment of 1,000 million euros will be allocated until complete the project in 2032. The reform of the La Paz Hospital began to be considered years ago, although it never materialized. In 2021, the project took shape with the tender for the future hospitalization facility and the works in peripheral facilities such as the Carlos III Hospital. The agenda indicates that by the end of this term the research center and the Comprehensive Pediatric Cancer Center will be completed.