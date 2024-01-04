Washington (Union)

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib discussed with the US President's Middle East Advisor, Brett McGurk, the importance of US efforts to neutralize Lebanon from the war in Gaza. This came during a meeting between them at the White House in Washington, DC, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, yesterday. According to the Foreign Ministry: “During the meeting, they discussed the necessity of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at neutralizing Lebanon from the war in Gaza.”

It quoted both sides as emphasizing “the importance of the success of the mission of the US presidential envoy for energy affairs in order to stop the escalation in Lebanon and the region.”