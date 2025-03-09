Relax in the most impressive thermal lake in Europe, just two hours from Madrid

Thirty degrees all year. Crystalline waters that are renewed every 32 hours naturally. Two islands inside, accessible by bridges, surrounded by a landscape that seems taken from a postcard. Although it sounds like a distant paradise, this Unique thermal lake in Europe It is alone two hours from Madridin the heart of the province of Saragossaand it is a well -kept secret among those who seek relaxation and well -being in an incomparable natural environment.

He Aragon’s thermal lake It is not just the Larger Europa, but also the one who houses the Greater underground thermal water flow of the Iberian Peninsula. Its origin dates back to tectonic fractures that allow the rise of Waters to more than 30 degrees temperature, rich in calcium, magnesium and baking sodawith recognized benefits for skin, muscles and joints.

Its history is lost in time: the Romans already took advantage of their properties, and it was the Muslims who gave name to the town, derived from Al-Hammamwhich translates as The bathrooms.

A historical spa that remains a reference

In the mid -nineteenth century, with the rise of spas in Europe, this Aragonese corner became a reference destination for those who were looking for thermal treatments.

In 1863 the Pallarés Termas Balnearioa complex that, with its 68,000 square meters of gardens and parks, remains the epicenter of well -being in the region. Although the lake is part of the spa, it also has independent access for those who wish to enjoy their waters without lodging.

The experience in this environment is difficult to match. In addition to floating in natural hot springs surrounded by fish that coexist peacefully with bathers, the complex offers Hydrotherapy, massages and Thermal circuits Designed to enhance the healing effects of water.

And the best thing is that the quality of the lake is never compromised: Every 32 hours, water is completely renewedkeeping pure and crystalline.

A municipality with history and heritage to discover

But Alhama de Aragón is not just his famous lake. This small Aragonese municipality hides an interesting heritage that invites you to travel its streets calmly. The Nativity Church of Our Ladyof the seventeenth century, stands out for its Mudejar style tower, and the castle of Muslim origin, mentioned in the Mio Cid singit is a vestige of the medieval history of the area.

In the Joaquín Costa Square is the Palace housean Aragonese building of the 16th century with a fascinating history: in its day, it housed Francisco de Asís When he visited the town to enjoy its hot springs.





With a privileged location, just over two hours from Madrid and an hour from Zaragoza, this enclave is ideal for a complete getaway. The closeness with the Stone monasterya natural place with spectacular waterfalls and caves, makes the visit an even more enriching experience.

They call her Spanish Venice and is in the heart of Palencia



If there is a corner where rest and nature fuse perfectly, it is this thermal lake. A place that, with its always warm water, its millenary history and its dream environment, remains a Perfect refuge to disconnect of the accelerated day -to -day rate.