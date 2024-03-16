Redondo puts the guests in the lead, Voglsammer equalizes. That's not enough for both teams: for Hannover at the top and for Kaiserslautern at the bottom of the table.

HAnnover 96 did not get beyond a draw against 1. FC Kaiserslautern, who were in a relegation battle, in the 2nd Bundesliga. On Saturday evening, coach Stefan Leitl's team only managed a 1-1 draw (0-0). Lower Saxony has been without a win for a month, but remains in fifth place in the table. The table 15th. from Kaiserslautern took the lead through Kenny Prince Redondo (53rd minute), Andreas Voglsammer (68th) equalized for the hosts.

Kaiserslautern was initially better in the game, Ragnar Ache (5th) failed from close range. It took the Lower Saxony a quarter of an hour to get into the game. The lively Nicolo Tresoldi (23rd) first attempted a shot from the turn well over the goal and then scored (35th) from an offside position – the goal was immediately conceded.

The Lower Saxony team came out of the break well, Voglsammer (47th) narrowly missed the goal with his header, Phil Neumann (49th) was significantly less accurate in his header attempt.

On the other side, Redondo took the surprising lead after a through ball from Tobias Raschl. Voglsammer got the deserved equalizer. Raschl (90.+2) missed the opportunity to score the FCK victory when he hit the crossbar from a distance.