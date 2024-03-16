Sending troops from France and other foreign countries to the territory of Ukraine is currently not being considered by the Ukrainian authorities. This was announced on March 16 by the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, Igor Zhovkva.

“For this (the introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. – Ed.) an appropriate decision is necessary, all these countries are members of NATO, – Ukraine, unfortunately, is not a member of NATO today,” the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua quotes him as saying. » in his Telegram channel.

However, as Zhovkva noted, Kyiv welcomes any initiatives from Western countries that will help strengthen the position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, on March 14, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with France 2 TV channel that France does not intend to take the initiative in escalating hostilities in the Ukrainian conflict, but he remains committed to the position that there are no red lines in matters of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility sending troops to the territory of Ukraine.

Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin called Macron’s words crazy dreams. Arnaud Le Gall, a member of the faction of the left party “Unbowed France”, also pointed out the French president’s readiness to put the country at risk of war with Russia.

Politico reported on March 8 that France is creating a new coalition of countries that will be ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary.

At the same time, on March 11, Zelensky said that for now Kyiv does not need military personnel from France.

Earlier, on February 26, Macron said that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the likelihood of such a scenario was denied. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also stated that there are no such plans.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reacting to Macron’s statement, indicated that Western countries have already begun to divide Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of tragic consequences if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation has weapons that can hit targets on the territories of the alliance countries. Russophobia, which has blinded Western leaders, is depriving them of their reason, the head of state emphasized.