2K is working on an unannounced remake.

That’s according to the LinkedIn page (via MP1st) of a motion capture animator who has been working at 2K for the last two and a half years.

Among the games you’d expect to see on the resume of a developer working at 2K Games – 2K25 WWE, NBA 2K25, that upcoming Mafia game, and the highly-anticipated new BioShock game, to name but a few – there are also references to two unannounced games (one is a sports title) and an “unannounced upcoming remake”.

While it’s not unusual for a studio with such a storied catalogue to be remastering or remaking classic games for current-gen systems, news of an “unannounced remake” has some players incredibly excited, not least BioShock fans.

It’s been almost ten years since the BioShock trilogy was remastered, and there’s plenty of appetite for a reworking of the first BioShock game, widely regarded as one of the best video games ever made.

But that’s not all. 2K is also home to the Sid Meier games and Spec-Ops: The Line, another cult classic admired for its storytelling, so there’s several games 2K could have pulled from the vault. Watch this space, eh?

ICYMI, BioShock creator Ken Levine is still not done with follow-up project Judas. But the game is inching closer, evidenced recently by its appearance in trailers and now, a marketing beat where select people such as Game Awards host Geoff Keighley have now played it for a number of hours.

On the surface, this is a BioShock game in all but name, with gunplay and elemental powers in an offbeat alternate universe setting. And this is essentially what trailers have shown us of the game so far.