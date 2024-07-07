Idea Factory International has announced that it will handle the Western distribution of Touhou Spell Carnival. The title will be released in the West during 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchbut at the moment the software house has not set a specific date.

The company has revealed, however, that the game will be available both digital and physical editioneven in a Limited Edition exclusive for your store of which no further details have been disclosed.

While we wait to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to the title. Enjoy!

Touhou Spell Carnival – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International Street Gematsu