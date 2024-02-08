Sanremo, for the case of the shoes worn by John Travolta at the Festival, comes the response from the shoe company itself

In these hours there is a lot of talk about the actor's intervention John Travolta during the second episode of the Sanremo Festival 2024. Many noticed that he was probably advertising the shoe company, of which he has been a testimonial since the summer of 2023.

The same Codacons has decided to submit a complaint to Agcom and Antitrust, with the hope of discovering the truth and also to understand if this intervention was unauthorized advertising.

John Travolta was a guest at the Sanremo Festival, during the second evening. In these hours, however, we do nothing but talk about him, because in addition to the gag of what happened outside, when Amadeus and Fiorello they made him do it “The dance here here” and also for how he reacted to the sight of the hat he had to wear.

The host of the Festival himself explained during the press conference which was held just a few hours ago that in reality the actor he knew everything. As soon as he arrived in the dressing room the authors talked to him about everything and also that the fee it's just an expense reimbursement.

John Travolta, the company's response U-Power responds to criticism

John Travolta showed up on the Ariston stage wearing a dark suit and a pair of White shoes. The latter, however, are currently at the center of the controversy, because it is assumed that he made a hidden advertisement. There U-Power in a note issued byHandlehe wanted to say:

CREDIT: RAI In reference to John Travolta's participation in the Sanremo Festival, U-Power specifies that the actor, as is known, has been a spokesperson for the company since the summer of 2023. Participation in the Sanremo Festival is the result of an agreement between Rai and the plaintiff of which U-Power is in no way a party to the proceedings.