The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation carried out more than 485,000 inspection visits to private sector facilities from the beginning of 2022 until the end of last October, including 1,623 inspection visits in cooperation with six government agencies, while the number of community communications that were handled reached 667 cases.

The inspection visits resulted in the seizure of 26,104 cases of violations of the law regulating labor relations and the ministerial decisions implementing it, as legal measures were taken and legally prescribed fines were imposed against the violating establishments. Seizing workers’ passports, as 132 cases were settled, and the passports returned to their owners.

In detail, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, Mohsen Al-Nassi, affirmed that the ministry “attends great importance to strengthening oversight mechanisms and inspections of private sector establishments and raising their awareness, in implementation of the law regulating labor relations and ministerial decisions implementing it, and in implementation of relevant international agreements, in a manner that guarantees the rights of both parties to labor relations.” In a balanced manner, the stability and prosperity of the labor market, while at the same time enhancing the leadership of the UAE as an ideal destination for work and an incubator environment for national competencies and global skills qualified to contribute to building the economy of the future.”

The violations seized during the inspection visits included 2,973 cases of non-compliance with the payment of wages and were referred to the Public Prosecution, and 178 cases of seizure of workers’ passports, 132 of which were settled, and the passports returned to their owners.

The violations also included charging workers the value of their recruitment fees, and the two cases were referred to the Public Prosecution, and the proactive monitoring system of the Ministry monitored 48 cases of violations that were dealt with by referring them to the judicial authorities and the competent authorities, as well as two cases of sexual harassment, and 30 other cases represented in workers signing on Fake documents stating that they have received their dues and entering incorrect data into the wage protection system, with the aim of circumventing its provisions.

The ministry imposed administrative fines on a group of violations that were seized during the inspection visits, which included 22,087 cases of non-compliance with the controls for issuing work permit contracts and establishments that did not practice their activities, in addition to 21 cases of practicing the activity of a mediation and temporary employment agency without licenses, and 14 other cases of non-compliance with The conformity of labor accommodation with the approved standards, as well as 165 cases of non-compliance with the prohibition of performing work performed under sunlight and in open places, which was applied during the period from June 15 to September 15 last, and 17 cases of non-compliance with the Ministry of work injuries, occupational disease or death of a worker In addition to 567 cases of submitting incorrect documents.

The Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs praised the commitment of most employers to labor market legislation, which confirms their awareness of the impact of such legislation, especially in terms of stabilizing the work relationship and increasing productivity.

The inspection sector in the ministry works to control and evaluate the facts that are committed for non-compliance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021, regarding the organization of labor relations and its executive regulations and the decisions issued in implementation of them, and to carry out inspection campaigns of all kinds, according to specific time schedules, in a manner that achieves continuous review of the extent The establishments’ obligation to implement the provisions of the law, in cooperation with various government agencies. It is also concerned with verifying and following up on cases referred to it by other departments and competent authorities, following up on the removal of violations committed by establishments and workers, and taking the necessary measures against violators.

The powers of the labor inspector are determined in accordance with the executive regulations of the law in the possibility of entering any facility subject to the law regulating labor relations at any time for the purpose of inspection, and summoning the employer or his agent to come to the facility’s headquarters, labor accommodation or the ministry. The inspector has the right to carry out any examination or investigation necessary to verify the safety of implementing the legal obligations of the employer, and he has the right to question the employer or workers individually or in the presence of witnesses, as well as review the documents and data that the employer must keep, and obtain an extract from them if necessary. And taking samples of materials used or circulated in industrial processes and other works subject to inspection, which are believed to have a harmful effect on the health or safety of workers. The suitability of working conditions and their impact on the health and preventive levels of workers.

12 inspection missions

The inspections are divided into 12 tasks or types, which are following up on the work of citizens working in the private sector, adhering to the terms and controls for paying wages, following up on establishments with dangerous indicators, adhering to the terms and controls of the Labor Relations Regulation Law, following up on work injuries, and adhering to the terms and controls of labor housing.

It also includes ensuring compliance with the terms and regulations of work at noon, following up on private recruitment agencies and recruitment and the resulting working conditions, and following up on suspected cases of human trafficking, forced labor and sexual harassment. If the establishments engage in an activity, as well as from the status of registered workers in accordance with the legislation and regulations.