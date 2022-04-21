Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairperson of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, affirmed that young national cadres will be the leaders of future government work, explaining that the government’s primary task is to support youth, by creating the best model for government human resources globally. It empowers them, provides them with opportunities to develop and acquire future skills, and builds the best government talent, in a stimulating and supportive environment that meets their future aspirations.

In statements to the latest issue of the “Human Resources” magazine, affiliated to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the minister indicated that empowering youth and enhancing their role is an essential element in developing government work and improving the performance of employers.

She said: “Young people have a pivotal role in defining the future of government work, facing its challenges, and anticipating the changes brought about by the advanced technology era by acquiring skills, especially that 29% of government employees are young people under the age of 35.”



