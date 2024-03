Sunday, March 24, 2024, 09:28











The executive governor of the Nigerian state of Kaduna, Uba Sani, announced this Sunday the release of the approximately 287 students kidnapped at the beginning of the month at the Kuriga school, in the center-north of the country.

«I wish to announce that our children of the…