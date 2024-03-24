Dubai (Etihad)

Sports teams are continuing their preparations to participate in the first Gulf Youth Games, hosted by the UAE during the period from April 16 to May 2, with the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes, under the slogan “Our Gulf is One… Our Youth is Promising.”

The national teams are intensifying their preparations to appear in a distinctive artistic manner in the special session, which will be under the spotlight, as they await exciting competitions in all their categories.

Mohammed Al-Shibli, the technical director of the boxing team, confirmed that the Gulf Games receive great attention from the Federation because of the great importance it represents in discovering the largest number of talents.

Al-Shibli stated that preparations for the Gulf wedding began early, and said: The players are currently performing intermittent training due to their connection to studies and exams, while the pace of training will increase during spring break, when the team will gather in an internal camp to focus more on choosing the final team roster.

He added: A tournament will be held for the same age group that will compete in the first Gulf Youth Games in Fujairah on the 29th of this month, and it will be an important milestone for the Boxing Federation and the technical staff to choose the best elements who will represent the country in the tournament.

Muhammad Al-Shibli indicated that it was decided to participate in an external camp to prepare the final list of players, who will be selected so that the camp becomes the final stop for the preparation period. He said: The Boxing Federation addressed three countries, namely Thailand, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan, to participate in a strong external preparation camp that prepares the players in the best possible way, until they are ready. Before competing.

The technical director of the boxing team explained that the features of the final list have become very clear, and he said: The final list will include 13 players, while currently 8 or 9 players have been initially settled, but these names are subject to change according to the readiness of each player until the start of the tournament.

Al-Shibli expressed his happiness at participating in boxing in the “Gulf Wedding,” stressing that the players will have a good opportunity to interact with high levels of the game, at a time when they will become the true nucleus of the first team in the coming years.

4 chess teams

For his part, Sultan Ali Al-Taher, Chairman of the Technical Committee for Chess at the Gulf Games, revealed the details of participation in the tournament, stressing that there are 4 Gulf teams whose participation in the smart sport competitions has been confirmed, namely Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, in addition to the Emirates, with the competitions being held in the club hall. Sharjah Cultural Chess.

Al-Taher explained that the competitions will be held in the under-14 and 18-year-old categories for males and females, and that there will be an individual tournament for rapid chess and another for blitz chess, in addition to a team tournament for the same two competitions in rapid and blitz chess, at the male and female level, and that each team is allowed to participate with 3 players at the team level. This means that each team will participate with 12 male and female players, bringing the total to 48 male and female players regarding teams, and team players have the right to participate in individual tournaments, indicating that an increase in the number of participating countries remains possible until the date of registration closes.

He noted that the head of the referees from the Emirates, who is the international referee Faisal Al Hammadi, was chosen, in addition to that each delegation will include an accompanying referee, and the technical regulations prepared by the technical administration of the Chess Federation will be presented to the technical committee of the tournament for approval or amendment.

The head of the technical staff of the Chess Federation said: Everyone is ready to make the great Gulf event a success in its first edition in the UAE. We have the expertise and administrative and organizational cadres that will lead the tournament to the finish line successfully, and we have previously hosted many international, continental, Arab and Gulf championships.

Integrated program

On the other hand, the UAE Badminton Federation approved the national team preparation program, after determining the final list, which includes 24 male and female players.

The badminton team's preparations began with a first internal gathering held over two days at the Extra Academy in Sharjah, while the second gathering will be held on March 30 and 31 under the supervision of the national team's coach, Mahmoud Tayfour.

The badminton team will conclude its preparatory program for the Gulf tournament with an internal camp under the supervision of the National Olympic Committee from April 13 to 18, and training will be held in two periods, morning and evening.

Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation, confirmed that the national team includes the best players who were chosen from among 140 male and female players who participated in the qualifying tournament for the Gulf Youth Games, which the federation organized at the Extra Sports Academy at the beginning of this month in cooperation with the General Sports Authority.

Al Jasmi explained that the preparation program was set in consultation between the technical and administrative bodies of the Federation in order to prepare the team members in the best possible way for the Gulf Games, stressing that the Federation’s Board of Directors, in cooperation with the National Olympic Committee, will provide all the requirements that the national team needs, in order to achieve the aspirations of UAE sports in This Gulf sports forum.

Al Jasmi stated that the badminton team will be fully prepared for the tournament, especially since the badminton season in the Emirates started last January, as the last three months witnessed the organization of many tournaments and various events for juniors and youth, which helps them improve their skills and enhance the passion in them to show competitive levels. Good luck in the upcoming Gulf Games.

Al Jasmi confirmed that the Badminton Federation did not find any difficulty in selecting qualified elements to strengthen the ranks of the national team because attention to the base and developing the capabilities of young players is a priority on the federation’s work agenda with the aim of developing the game. She said: We developed an integrated plan for 5 years to develop the capabilities of young players and we started in schools. Within the school games project, in addition to focusing on increasing clubs and academies, and organizing many tournaments and events within our ambitious goals to develop national teams, coaches, referees and players, which ultimately contributes to preparing champions to represent the national teams.

For her part, coach Suhad Owais confirmed that our national team is participating in the singles, doubles and mixed competitions in the Gulf Youth Tournament, and that each country has the right to participate with a list that includes a maximum of 6 male and female players, but the UAE, as the host country, will participate with a list that includes 24 male and female players, noting that the national team The National Team will be fully prepared with the start of the tournament and will make every effort to present an honorable image of UAE sports and the development that badminton has achieved in recent years.