Thursday, January 27, 2022
28 years without going to a World Cup and Italy 90 arrived

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
world a la carte

Listen in this chapter to the memories of a World Cup that gave us hope in the midst of a country convulsed by war.

The National Team that marked a before and after in Colombian soccer.

We invite you to remember with us.
​From the tie in which Albeiro ‘El Palomo’ Usuriaga was the protagonist and Barranquilla debuted as the headquarters of the National Team, to the unparalleled goal of Freddy Rincon that took the country from despair to glory in the last agonizing minutes of the match against the great: Germany, who then lifted the cup.

Selection Colombia-Italy 90

July 1990. Confrontation of the Colombian National Team against Germany for the quarterfinals of the Italy 90 Soccer World Cup. The match was tied 1-1.

Now, you go to the bench to see how much you know. If you think you need extra help, you can listen to the podcast again, you will surely find the answers.

TIME WRITING

.
#years #World #Cup #Italy #arrived

Recommended

