28 years without going to a World Cup and Italy 90 arrived

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Listen in this chapter to the memories of a World Cup that gave us hope in the midst of a country convulsed by war.
The National Team that marked a before and after in Colombian soccer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 25, 2022, 03:59 PM
We invite you to remember with us.
From the tie in which Albeiro ‘El Palomo’ Usuriaga was the protagonist and Barranquilla debuted as the headquarters of the National Team, to the unparalleled goal of Freddy Rincon that took the country from despair to glory in the last agonizing minutes of the match against the great: Germany, who then lifted the cup.
Now, you go to the bench to see how much you know. If you think you need extra help, you can listen to the podcast again, you will surely find the answers.
TIME WRITING
January 25, 2022, 03:59 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#years #World #Cup #Italy #arrived
Leave a Reply