Morocco has qualified for the quarter finals of the African Cup tournament. Malawi was defeated 2-1 with more effort than necessary. Earlier in the evening, Senegal only won from star player Sadio Mané after two red cards at Cape Verde. Algerian referee Lahlou Benbraham played a leading role in the game that Senegal won 2-0.

