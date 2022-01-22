Ferrari will publish ’24H To Win’, a TV mini-series about the latest triumph at the 24h of Le Mans.

This is a three-episode story that will soon appear on the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante YouTube channel regarding the 2021 edition of the race held on 21-22 August at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The trio formed by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Côme Ledogar succeeded in winning the legendary French race against the rivals of the LMGTE Pro Class, at the wheel of the # 51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The English, the Piedmontese and the Frenchman will be the protagonists of the television shoot, commenting on the race and revealing the background of a very important success which then allowed Calado / Pier Guidi to be crowned FIA World Endurance Championship Champions at the end of the season.

In addition, unpublished and very interesting behind-the-scenes images of what happened in the AF Corse pits at Le Mans will also be shown, so all that remains is to wait for the release on the web to enjoy again the exciting pearl centered by the men of Maranello.