The Ministry of Health added 141,095 cases of coronavirus to the official count and recorded 114 deaths since the last balance. The accumulated incidence thus rose 139 points and stands at 3,418.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The cumulative incidence rises after three consecutive days of light. Since the beginning of November there had been no drop. Although it seems that the peak of infections is getting closer, Ómicron continues to add cases and will still last a little longer.

Fewer restrictions than in other waves

Margarita del Val, virologist at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), agrees with this. As noted in ‘The Ana Rosa program’, the sixth wave caused by the new variant of COVID-19 “could last longer” than the previous ones because we find ourselves “in much less restricted conditions of contact and contagion than last year”.

In addition, del Val believes that the low immunization of the vaccines against Omicron could be another reason: “The lowering of the protection of the two doses against Ómicron it is very marked and it is not compensated by the fact that Omicron itself is somewhat milder in the vaccinated than it is delta, the only thing that compensates is the third dose.

“The incidence does not tell us much”

Given the possibility of approaching the peak of the sixth wave, the virologist explained that “You have to look at the data in hospitals, that are more relevant and accurate” and that “really the incidence does not tell us much”.

“There are people who self-diagnose and it is not communicated, there is a great lack of diagnosis by contact as it was done before and there are fewer people who can be diagnosed due to the capacity of the system, pointed out del Val

On the other hand, regarding the third dose, del Val indicates that “repeatedly stimulating the immune system with a very short interval is not good, it takes time and you cannot go very fast”, so “You have to first observe what happens with the third dose and think only of the immunosuppressed before thinking about whether a fourth dose would be relevant.”