From: Nadja Pohr

24-year-old Emery Wallerich is a yacht stewardess. Through her job she has already traveled to many countries. © Fotomontage BW24/Screenshot Instagram/@emerywallerich

Emery Wallerich from Florida works as a stewardess on a yacht. Through her job she has already traveled to many countries and is well paid.

Florida – The labor market has many exciting jobs to offer. However, some professions require a certain qualification in order to be able to carry them out. With others, however, you don’t even have to have studied and they still get paid well later. Occasionally, job opportunities arise by accident, as was the case with a 19-year-old student. He now earns nearly $10,000 a month dreaming up stories for video games.

By coincidence, Emery Wallerich from Florida also got her job: The 24-year-old is a stewardess on a yacht. She found her unusual profession through a woman who lived in her parents’ rental property and was chief stewardess on a superyacht. “When my mother heard what her job was, she said, ‘Don’t tell my kids about this. You’ll do it in a matter of seconds,’” recalls Emery Wallerich – her mother was to be right.

24-year-old earns up to €5,000 a month by traveling around the world

After graduating, Emery, then 22, moved to Florida and began her career as a yacht stewardess, like her insider Travel told. She now works full-time for a family on a three-story yacht in South Florida. The 24-year-old primarily ensures order on the ship. “I make the beds, serve meals and drinks, put out sunscreen and towels, wipe showers, vacuum rooms,” she says. From time to time she organizes karaoke nights and generally makes sure that the family and their guests are well taken care of.

“Pay varies by charter, but I typically make about $4,200 to $5,000 a month,” says Emery. She saves half of her salary or invests it in something. The savings are piling up because she has hardly any expenses and a lot is co-financed through her job. “I’ve been to six or seven countries with my job and the family I currently work for plans to circumnavigate the Caribbean, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean this year,” says the stewardess.

“My mother was worried”: yacht stewardess reports on her job

For her job, however, the 24-year-old also had to say goodbye to her family. “My mother was worried that I would never come home because I would live on a boat in different countries,” the stewardess recalls. Emery had to promise her mother that she would visit her every few months.

Emery Wallerich is also active on social networks and reports on her job. “I started a TikTok channel two and a half years ago to share my love of sailing with other people and it has grown to more than 337,000 followers.” She also wants to show how special her job is by writing on her accounts. “Life on a yacht isn’t as drama as the reality show ‘Below Deck,'” she says.