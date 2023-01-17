On the occasion of an interview given to very true, VAT Zanicchi decides to set the record straight about his much-criticized irony. The famous television personality wanted to defend himself from all the people who define him as “vulgar” and “inappropriate”. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Iva Zanicchi doesn’t mince words. On many occasions, the singer has received numerous criticisms by people who have defined his irony “unsuitable” for an 80-year-old woman. In light of this, a guest in the studio yes Silvia Toffanin to very truethe woman wanted to remove the pebble from her shoe.

With these wordsthe former competitor of Dancing with the Stars started his speech to defend against haters:

I dared to tell a few bold jokes and they said I was vulgar but I sincerely think that vulgarity is something else. I don’t want to put myself on a pedestal but I think a joke doesn’t hurt anyone. Vulgarity is something else, it is poverty, indifference, young people who don’t have a job. But if you tell a joke.

At a later time, the woman also made a explanation About the altercation had with Selvaggia Lucarelli:

By now everywhere I go they have this opinion of me but if I sent someone to hell with a joke, I apologize. Many criticize me telling me that I should be ashamed at my age but I don’t think so.

Finally, he also released a few declaration about the disease of his companion Fausto Pinna who is fighting there struggle against the tumor. These were hers words: