A day of ups and downs was what Colombian sport experienced this Wednesday at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in which the big star was Queen Saray Villegas, who finished fourth in the BMX Freestyle final, in one of the surprising results for the delegation.

The women’s soccer team lost 1-0 against the powerful Canada, but obtained its place in the quarterfinals, while in boxing the two representatives of the day, Angie Valdés and Yílmar Landázury, lost, and in triathlon Carolina Velásquez took 37th place.

Villegas was very close to the bronze, reaching 88 points and was surpassed by the Chinese Yawen Deng, who with 92.60 points won the gold, the American, Perris Benegas, who had a score of 90.70 for the silver, and by the Australian Natalya Diehm, who got 88.80 points for the bronze.

Queen Saray Villegas Serna reacts while competing in the Women's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Photo:ANDERSEN / AFP

“I wish that, as a pioneer in these Games, we could have a track in the country to continue training at home and not have to go abroad to find one. That would be ideal,” she said.

She added: “The truth is that I am very satisfied, but the important thing is that this result tells me that I have to go back for a medal.” Villegas gave it her all, but warned that the bronze slipped away from her because she made several mistakes in the first routine. “Having trained the last two months in London, England, was decisive, because I raised my level. I lost the bronze because I made mistakes in the first routine: the judges are unforgiving,” she said.

She obtained an Olympic diploma, a recognition that is given up to the eighth of each event in the program.

Selection, to quarterfinals

Colombia vs. Canada at the Olympic Games. Photo:FCF

Vanesa Gilles scored the only goal for Canada as they beat Colombia 1-0 in the women’s tournament, but Angelo Marsiglia’s team qualified for the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams.

Colombia will face Spain in search of a place in the semi-finals of the championship and dreams of a medal. “We are sad because we lost. Yes, we went to the next round, but losing is not good, I am clear about that. We are missing something,” said forward Linda Caicedo.

National boxing did not have a good day. Valdés reached the third round, where she lost to Irishwoman Kellie Harrington in the 60-kilo category (5-0). Had she won, she would have secured bronze.

“I gave it my all, but she was much stronger. I am leaving the Games with a unique experience that leaves me satisfied: of course one wants more,” said Valdés, who will have a diploma, like Yílmar Landázury, who later lost his first fight in the 57-kilo category against the Japanese Shudai Harada by unanimous decision of the judges.

The fight was not even and the Japanese boxer always landed the best blows, which were directed at the face of the Valle del Cauca native, who did not know how to get out of the attacks.

Landázury, once he saw himself down in the first round, tried to bring out the best in his boxing, imposing his greater height and reach, but Harada knew how to counteract him and land accurate punches.

In the final part, the luck was cast for the Colombian boxer, who tried to go on top of his opponent, but at that point in the fight the score and exhaustion were already weighing on him.

Carolina Velásquez was the only Colombian representative in the women’s triathlon, finishing 37th with a time of two hours, 02 minutes and 13 seconds. She suffered a bad fall, but managed to finish the race.

The rings of the Olympic Games. Photo:EFE

“The best in the world are here. The Seine River had a strong current on the way out and it was difficult for me to find my bearings. I fell off the bike, my gears broke and I lost distance,” said the athlete. “I wanted to finish better, but things happened in the race. The key thing was to finish,” she concluded.

During the day, Colombia obtained three Olympic diplomas with Villegas, Valdés and Landázury.

LYSANDRO RENGIFO

EL TIEMPO special correspondent in Paris*

Invited by the Colombian Olympic Committee*

