Before continuing, we would like to inform you that the video contains some previews on Arcane Season 2. If you don’t want any, just don’t watch it and live happily doing something else.

Netflix has released a new short video from the second season of Arcane animated series based on the video game League of Legends in which we can see Jinx, one of the protagonists, on the run and finding herself in a strange alliance.

Jinx and Sevika

The video begins with Jinx running away with something in her arms. She seems worried about not being caught, but her run is brutally stopped by two henchmen, who pin her against a wall. When the situation seems more desperate, an unexpected help comes to her: Sevika, Silco’s right-hand man.

Who knows how the screenwriters will have managed this strange combination, which for all we know could be temporary. It must be said that recently Netflix Suffers Major Data Theft and some of the episodes of the series have already ended up online. We will not report the contents of them, but we invite you to be careful of potential spoilers, which are now abundant around the net.

For the rest we remind you that Arcane Season 2 to Debut on Netflix in November 2024. This will be the final season of Jinx and Vi’s story, but as you’ve seen, other characters from the video game will also be introduced.

Everyone’s hope is that the quality level remains the same as the first season, which was really high.