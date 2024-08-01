Mexico City.- INE advisor Dania Ravel said that the extraordinary elections in three municipalities of Chiapas will be held if there are security conditions for the population.

The president of the OPLES Liaison Committee clarified that the organization of the elections in Chicomuselo, Pantelhó and Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal is not considering the departure of residents to Guatemala due to the presence of organized crime.

However, he argued that if the conditions are not met leading up to the August 25 election, neither citizens nor electoral body personnel will be put at risk.

“Something we always do in all ordinary or extraordinary elections is: we are not going to put citizens at risk, we are not going to put the electorate, the polling station official and, of course, not our staff working in the field at risk.

“If the security conditions for these works to be carried out and the elections to be held do not exist, then they simply will not be able to take place, just as they were not carried out in the ordinary electoral process,” he said.

He criticized the fact that the local Congress gave only 44 days to carry out the electoral process.

“In such a limited time, even to do the work that we usually do in an ordinary process, it is very complicated, and even more so to think of some additional mechanism such as an early vote or a vote from another place,” he said.

In Chicomuselo and Pantelhó, the mayor, the municipal council and eight councillors will be elected, while in Capitán Luis Ángel Vidal there will be seven positions in total.

In recent weeks, hundreds of people from Chiapas have emigrated to Guatemala and other municipalities in the state due to the violence caused by organized crime that prevails in their communities. Among them are citizens from Chicomuselo and Pantelhó.